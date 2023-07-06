Waterdrop Inc - ADR (WDH) Price Target Decreased by 6.25% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for Waterdrop Inc - ADR (NYSE:WDH) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an decrease of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 2.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 3.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterdrop Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 142.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDH is 0.20%, a decrease of 47.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.64% to 8,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orland Properties holds 2,229K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

CZA - Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF holds 698K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 200K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Waterdrop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterdrop Inc. is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.