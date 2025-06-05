Stocks
WATERDROP Earnings Results: $WDH Reports Quarterly Earnings

June 05, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

June 05, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

WATERDROP ($WDH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $745,735,572, beating estimates of $106,214,751 by $639,520,821.

WATERDROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of WATERDROP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ORLAND PROPERTIES LTD removed 803,677 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $948,338
  • BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT added 369,325 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,294
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 221,248 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,659
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 120,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,682
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 91,342 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,099
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 66,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,451
  • RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 42,988 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,052

