News & Insights

Stocks

Waterco Limited Streamlines Shares with Buy-Back

May 24, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Waterco Limited (AU:WAT) has released an update.

Waterco Limited has officially announced the cessation of 7,066 of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective May 24, 2024. This move is part of an on-market buy-back strategy by the company. The announcement serves as a key update to shareholders and potential investors regarding the company’s capital structure adjustments.

For further insights into AU:WAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.