Waterco Limited Streamlines Shares with Buy-Back

Waterco Limited has officially announced the cessation of 7,066 of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective May 24, 2024. This move is part of an on-market buy-back strategy by the company. The announcement serves as a key update to shareholders and potential investors regarding the company’s capital structure adjustments.

