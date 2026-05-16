Is WaterBridge Stock a Buy After Ranger Investment Raised Its Stake by 345,000 Shares?

Key Points

Ranger added 345,554 shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure; estimated trade size was $8.23 million (based on quarterly average price).

Post-trade position: 924,570 shares, valued at $24.77 million.

The stake now stands at 1.79% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. increased its holding in WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE:WBI) by 345,554 shares during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value for this activity was $8.23 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The position’s value at quarter-end rose by $13.18 million, a figure that includes both the additional shares and changes in WaterBridge’s share price.

What else to know

Ranger’s buy brings its WaterBridge stake to 1.79% of 13F reportable assets, with 924,570 shares at quarter-end.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:LGND: $53.49 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:PEGA: $44.81 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:PDFS: $41.86 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:ULS: $38.31 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:SEI: $34.35 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, WaterBridge shares were priced at $29.80, up from the September IPO price of $20.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $29.80 Market Capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $525.55 million Net Income (TTM) ($4.54 million)

Company Snapshot

WaterBridge Infrastructure offers water management solutions including collection, transportation, recycling, and disposal for oil and gas producers, with operations concentrated in the Delaware, Eagle Ford, and Arkoma basins.

It leverages owned infrastructure networks to provide water management, logistics, and recycling services to oil and gas producers.

The company serves upstream oil and gas operators, primarily exploration and production companies operating in major U.S. shale basins.

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a leading provider of water management infrastructure for the energy sector, focusing on the collection and recycling of produced water to support oil and gas operations. The company operates an extensive network of assets in key U.S. shale basins, offering reliable, scalable solutions that are essential to its customers' production activities.

By maintaining long-term contracts with major energy producers and investing in strategically located infrastructure, WaterBridge strengthens its market position and delivers stable, recurring revenue streams. Its integrated approach to water logistics and recycling provides a competitive edge in supporting sustainable energy development.

What this transaction means for investors

The first quarter purchase of WaterBridge Infrastructure stock by Dallas-based Ranger Investment Management is a noteworthy event. It indicates the advisory firm is bullish on WaterBridge, so much so that it added to its existing stake.

WaterBridge is new to Wall Street, going public last September at an IPO price of $20 per share. Since then, the stock has gone up, although Ranger may have increased its position when shares dropped to a 52-week low of $18.64 in January.

In Q1, WaterBridge produced $200 million in revenue with net income of $9.5 million. As a recently-public company, it did not disclose its Q1 results from 2025. It expects 2026 to be a strong year because of what it described as a “strengthening macroeconomic backdrop.“

The company has substantial net debt of $1.4 billion on its Q1 balance sheet while cash stood at $50.7 million. As a water infrastructure business, it’s understandable that WaterBridge has taken on debt, but the limited visibility into its financial history makes it difficult to assess if its debt is excessive relative to revenue growth and operational costs.

As a result, the prudent approach is to see how WaterBridge performs over the coming quarters before deciding to buy shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ul Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.