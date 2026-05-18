WaterBridge Stock Is Up 55% Since IPO. One Fund Bought Up $12 Million More Last Quarter

Key Points

Horizon Kinetics bought 504,627 shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $12.02 million.

The quarter-end position value increased by $59.88 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The quarter-end stake stood at 7,342,147 shares valued at $196.70 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management reported buying 504,627 shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure (NYSE:WBI), an estimated $12.02 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management increased its holding in WaterBridge Infrastructure by 504,627 shares. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $12.02 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end valuation of the position rose by $59.88 million, reflecting both the purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

WaterBridge Infrastructure now represents 2.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TPL: $4.75 billion (51.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GBTC: $738.90 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE:LB: $390.63 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE:HE: $321.07 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSE:WPM: $230.78 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure were priced at $31.06, up about 55% from their September IPO price of $20.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $31.06 Market Capitalization $1.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $525.6 million Net Income (TTM) ($4.5 million)

Company snapshot

WaterBridge Infrastructure provides water management solutions, including collection, transportation, recycling, and management of produced water for oil and gas operations.

The firm operates an integrated water infrastructure network in major U.S. shale basins.

It serves oil exploration and production companies, primarily in the Delaware Basin with additional assets in the Eagle Ford and Arkoma basins.

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is a specialized water management provider supporting the energy sector, with a focus on efficient handling of produced water for oil and gas producers. The company leverages its extensive infrastructure network to deliver reliable and scalable services across key U.S. shale regions.

What this transaction means for investors

Horizon Kinetics already has exposure to real asset and energy-adjacent plays (top holdings include Texas Pacific Land and LandBridge), so adding to WaterBridge fits neatly into that broader strategy.



The company’s latest results suggest demand remains strong. WaterBridge reported first-quarter revenue of $201 million and adjusted EBITDA of $102.9 million, while raising full-year guidance for both produced water volumes and adjusted EBITDA. Management now expects up to 2.725 million barrels per day of produced water handling volume and as much as $465 million in adjusted EBITDA this year.



The bigger story may be the company’s Speedway pipeline expansion and growing commercial demand from both existing and new customers. WaterBridge also generated a 51% adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter. Ultimately, it looks like the appeal here is less about oil prices themselves and more about owning the infrastructure that producers increasingly rely on, regardless of commodity swings.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.