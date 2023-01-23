US Markets
Water tech firm Xylem to acquire Evoqua in $7.5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

January 23, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc XYL.N said on Monday it would acquire water treatment solutions firm Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA.N in an all-stock deal valued at $7.5 billion, including debt.

Evoqua stockholders will receive 0.480 shares of water technology company Xylem for each share held, representing a value of $52.89 a share as of Xylem's last close. The deal is expected to close in mid-2023.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Evoqua operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries and provides wastewater treatment solutions to industrial, municipal and recreational customers.

Lazard and Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisers to Xylem, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was its legal adviser.

