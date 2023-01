Jan 23 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc XYL.N said on Monday it would acquire water treatment solutions firm Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA.N in a deal valued at $7.5 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

