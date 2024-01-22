News & Insights

Water supply restored to TotalEnergies Texas oil refinery - sources

January 22, 2024 — 10:31 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Water supply was restored to TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur oil refinery in Texas, that has been shut for nearly a week, people familiar with the plant operations said on Monday.

Restoring the water supply was a necessary step before TotalEnergies restarts the refinery, the sources said.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson was not immediately available on Monday night.

The refinery was shut after a plant-wide power outage on Jan. 16, when temperatures along the Texas Gulf Coast fell below 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6.6 degrees Celsius).

Water was not available from nearby municipalities because of outages from the severe cold, the sources said.

With the water supply restored, TotalEnergies can begin restoring steam production at the refinery, the sources said. Steam is required in the refining process.

Once the steam supply is resumed, the refinery can begin heating refining units to operating temperatures that are required to refine crude oil into feedstocks, and later to be converted to motor fuels and petrochemicals.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

