Water risk powers fear-then-greed coal trade

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders have found a distressing silver lining to the floods that have been pounding eastern Australia. On Wednesday Whitehaven Coal revealed that its production fell 37% in the three months to the end of September compared to the same period last year in large part because rain cut off access to three of its mines for days at a time. Investors immediately sent stock in both the company and rival New Hope sinking 6% or more.

That’s despite excessive rainfall being a regular feature in the region over the past couple of years thanks to La Niña weather conditions. Such indifference to water risk in the energy sector is common, with scarcity causing problems with hydropower, and few paying attention to green hydrogen’s H2O needs.

This time, though, investors quickly worked out the other side of the trade: a drop in coal supplies that is likely to push prices even higher than the record A$581 ($376) a tonne Whitehaven reaped last quarter. Not only did that erase the losses, Whitehaven shares were up almost 2% in afternoon trading. While good news for miners, it’s yet more bad news for a world in the middle of an energy crisis. (By Antony Currie)

