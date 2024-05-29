News & Insights

Water Oasis Group Declares Interim Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

Water Oasis Group (HK:1161) has released an update.

Water Oasis Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.035 per share for the period ending March 31, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 13, 2024. Shareholders will receive payment on July 4, 2024, marking a potential interest point for investors of stock code 01161 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

