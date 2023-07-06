News & Insights

Stocks

WATER INTELLIGENCE (LSE:WATR) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 952.00

July 06, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for WATER INTELLIGENCE (LSE:WATR) has been revised to 952.00 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 1,190.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 808.00 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.40% from the latest reported closing price of 415.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in WATER INTELLIGENCE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WATR is 2.00%, an increase of 599,850,264.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:WATR / WATER INTELLIGENCE PLC Shares Held by Institutions

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 476K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WATR by 599,750.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.