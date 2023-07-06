WATER INTELLIGENCE (LSE:WATR) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 952.00

The average one-year price target for WATER INTELLIGENCE (LSE:WATR) has been revised to 952.00 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 1,190.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 808.00 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.40% from the latest reported closing price of 415.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in WATER INTELLIGENCE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WATR is 2.00%, an increase of 599,850,264.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 476K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WATR by 599,750.36% over the last quarter.

