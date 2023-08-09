News & Insights

Water breaks through flood gates at Norway hydropower dam - VG TV

August 09, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Water has broken through the flood gates at a flooded river power dam in Norway on Wednesday, footage from Norwegian website VG TV showed.

The Braskereidfoss power station on the Glomma river, Norway's biggest waterway, had been unable to open its hatches following a flooding of the dam's control room after days of heavy rain.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.