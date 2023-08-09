Water breaks through flood gates at Norway hydropower dam - VG TV

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Water has broken through the flood gates at a flooded river power dam in Norway on Wednesday, footage from Norwegian website VG TV showed.

The Braskereidfoss power station on the Glomma river, Norway's biggest waterway, had been unable to open its hatches following a flooding of the dam's control room after days of heavy rain.

