Water and Double Short Gold: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street delivered a downbeat performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.7%, DIA retreated 0.4% and QQQ was down 0.4%.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

CGW : Volume 3.54 Times Average

This water ETF was in the spotlight as around 194,500 shares moved hands compared with an average of 54,960 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as CGW lost 1.7% in the last session. CGW has declined 3.8% over the past month.

DZZ : Volume 3.16 Times Average

This gold double short ETN was under the microscope as nearly 58,900 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 18,660 shares and came as DXJ gained 1.4% in the last trading session. DZZ has gained 3% in a month’s time.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



DB Gold Double Short ETN (DZZ): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.