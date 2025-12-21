Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSGF) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Watches of Switzerland Group (OTCPK:WOSGF) has been revised to $7.01 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of $6.23 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.87 to a high of $8.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.59% from the latest reported closing price of $5.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watches of Switzerland Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 14.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOSGF is 0.13%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 35,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 16,071K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,166K shares , representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 23.06% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,981K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,744K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.