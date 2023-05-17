News & Insights

Watches of Switzerland shares slump on forecasting sales decline

May 17, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG.L slumped 12% on Wednesday, after the luxury watch retailer forecast a "modest" sales decline in the first quarter.

The company, which sells Rolex, Piguet and Cartier watches, also said it expects the challenging trading environment seen in last six months to persist in the first-half of the current year.

