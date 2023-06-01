Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) Price Target Decreased by 10.91% to 1,041.97

The average one-year price target for Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) has been revised to 1,041.97 / share. This is an decrease of 10.91% from the prior estimate of 1,169.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 853.45 to a high of 1,333.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.69% from the latest reported closing price of 665.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watches of Switzerland Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOSG is 0.20%, a decrease of 29.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.34% to 31,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,434K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,117K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,063K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 10.97% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,806K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing a decrease of 51.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 23.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,769K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSG by 4.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,329K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.