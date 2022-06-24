Watchdog Report of Billions Lost to Unemployment Fraud is Important News for Businesses, Investors

By Adam Roseman, co-founder and CEO, Steady

The U.S. unemployment insurance system is so troubled that it belongs on a “High Risk” list, a top federal watchdog agency has announced. The repercussions of this announcement are crucial to understand -- not just for workers and government leaders, but also for businesses and investors. Tens of billions of dollars are being lost to the nation’s economy, and much of that money ends up in the hands of bad actors overseas.

The unemployment insurance (UI) system has always had problems. But the Covid-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented efforts to help keep families afloat -- and made unemployment insurance an even more ripe target for fraudsters.

The Department of Labor “reported an increase from $8.0 billion (9.2 percent improper payment rate) for fiscal year 2020 to $78.1 billion (18.9 percent improper payment rate) for fiscal year 2021,” the Government Accountability Office said in a new report. The U.S. fiscal year begins in the fall, so fiscal year 2021 began in 2020, and was the first full fiscal year of the pandemic.

But even that $78 billion figure was not the total amount lost. The full amount is not yet known, the GAO said. And in congressional testimony, a government official said “at least $163 billion in pandemic UI benefits could have been paid improperly.”

More than ever, fraud is playing a major role. In the past, “the primary causes of improper payments related to eligibility determination issues, such as providing benefits to those who had returned to work and failed to report their earnings,” the GAO report said. “However, DOL stated that during the pandemic, increased identity theft was a main cause.”

Through my work, I’ve seen what makes the UI system so troubled. I’ve also been working with state officials to solve the problem with transformative technology that not only knocks out fraud, but also vastly improves speed and accuracy of benefits delivery.

Unemployment in the gig work era

The UI system was developed at a very different time, when the vast majority of work took place in traditional employment. Those days are gone.

Now, “non-standard work” is a huge portion of the economy. According to a Stanford study, these kinds of jobs, which include part-time, self-employed and “platform-mediated work,” account for more than a third of jobs in OECD nations. More than 40% of the workforce was already engaged in this kind of work in 2010. These tens of millions of people are often referred to as the “gig workforce.”

During the pandemic, the federal government took a very important step forward. It made federal funding for unemployment insurance available to many of these workers.

But there was a big problem. These funds are distributed by states, and the mechanisms in place to verify people’s income were not designed for non-standard work. As Adrian Haro, CEO of The Workers Lab, put it, “these workers struggled to provide the necessary income information, and states weren’t equipped to process it effectively. The results were delayed or denied benefits, strained state staff and processes, and increased instances of fraud.”

With so much confusion, fraudsters -- many of them in other countries -- managed to steal the identities of some gig workers and get their UI payments.

With modern tools available, gig workers shouldn’t have to go through such a hassle. And states shouldn’t have to hire workers to piece and process through giant loads of documents. All this should be done automatically, with people serving as an additional layer to verify and approve the results.

My team and I have learned from experience that this can be done in a way that vastly reduces fraud, slices the time people have to spend on paperwork, and dramatically speeds up payments. Together with The Workers Lab, we have worked with states to introduce an Income Passport that automatically collects, analyzes and verifies income information for non-standard workers. As Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington wrote, this kind of system empowers states “to help more people more quickly and to make data-informed decisions that direct benefits to the right people, reducing the risk of fraud.”

The role of businesses and investors

When unemployment funds disappear out of the country, the economy is drained and everyone pays a price. And as Bloomberg explains, bogus payments lead to higher tax rates for companies.

Business leaders and investors can play an important role in fixing this. By encouraging the states they live in to adopt new systems that help weed out these problems, they can help deliver solutions, boost the bottom line, and usher a crucial protection for workers into the 21st century.

Adam Roseman is co-founder and CEO of Steady, an app that helps workers create steady sources of income. He is also a board member of The Income Movement.

