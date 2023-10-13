WATCH: The Final Day of Europe's Largest Bitcoin Conference

The curtains are coming down on Europe's premier Bitcoin event, Bitcoin Amsterdam, as it concludes its final day. This grand gathering of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators, and thought leaders has featured a diverse array of speakers and topics that have ignited discussions and sparked new insights.

As the conference wraps up, the final day promises to be just as engaging as the preceding ones, with notable speakers taking the stage:

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream: Renowned for his contributions to the field of cryptography and his pivotal role in the development of Bitcoin, Adam Back is expected to share his insights on the current state of the cryptocurrency landscape and its future prospects.



Paul Sztorc, Creator of Drivechains: Paul Sztorc, the mind behind Drivechains, is set to delve into the intricacies of this innovative technology, which has garnered considerable attention within the Bitcoin community. The technical debates surrounding Drivechains (BIP 300) and Ordinals are anticipated to be focal points of the day's discussions.



Giacomo Zucco, Creator of RGB: Giacomo Zucco, developer of RGB, a protocol for Bitcoin assets will join Bitcoin Magazine Editor Pete Rizzo for an on-stage discussion about the software's ongoing cultural upheaval.

Throughout the conference, attendees have had the opportunity to gain deep insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the future of digital finance. The event has served as a platform for fostering conversations about the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the crypto space.

As the final day of Bitcoin Amsterdam unfolds, attendees can expect to witness dynamic discussions, technical debates, and valuable takeaways that will contribute to the ongoing advancement of the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the event is available, ensuring that the insights and discussions from Bitcoin Amsterdam can reach a global audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, developers, and industry professionals.

