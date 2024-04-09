WATCH: The Bitcoin Policy Summit is Happening Now in Washington, DC

The second annual Bitcoin Policy Summit by the Bitcoin Policy Institute begins today in Washington, DC and features leading bipartisan lawmakers, Bitcoin experts and human rights advocates.



Congressional representatives include Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Kirsten Gillibrand U.S. Senator (D-NY), Wiley Nickel (D-NC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives Tom Emmer (R-MN).

The summit is exploring the intersection of Bitcoin and politics, ranging from geopolitical considerations in the context of the incumbent U.S. dollar system, the environmental impacts of bitcoin mining, as well as Bitcoin's importance for human rights in the U.S. and abroad.



Headlining the conference are notable speakers who are set to share their perspectives on Bitcoin and its broader impact across economics, national security and energy systems.

These include:



Mining in America: A Fireside Chat with Senator Cynthia Lummis

Fred Thiel - CEO, Marathon Digital Holdings



Cynthia Lummis - U.S. Senator (R-WY)

Bitcoin & Financial Inclusion: A Fireside Chat with Chastity Murphy, U.S. Treasury

Grant McCarty - Co-Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

- Co-Executive Director, Bitcoin Policy Institute

Chastity Murphy - Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions, U.S. Treasury

- Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Financial Institutions, U.S. Treasury The State of Bitcoin's Global Adoption & Technology Ecosystem

Alex Thorn - Head of Research, Galaxy



Charlene Fadirepo - CEO, Mango Digital Strategies



Alyse Killeen - Founder and Managing Partner, Stillmark



Wolf Von Laer - CEO, Students for Liberty



Tom McDivitt - CRO, Government Solutions, Elliptic

Bitcoin Against Autocracy: A Modern Tool for Freedom

Felix Maradiaga - Human Rights Defender & 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee

Crypto & Illicit Finance

Matthew Pines - Director, Security Advisory at Sentinel One & BPI National Security Fellow



Ken Egan - Head of Operations, Blocktrace



Meredith Fitzpatrick - Director of Cryptocurrency Investigations and Compliance, Forensic Risk Alliance



Sam Lyman - Director of Public Policy, Riot Platforms

Furthermore, the conference is set to feature insights from key players in the Bitcoin industry, including Mike Brock, the CEO of Block’s TBD, Avik Roy, the President of Foundation for Research On Equal Opportunity and BPI Senior Advisor, as well as Ben Gagnon, the Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms.

The Bitcoin Policy Summit is poised to be a significant milestone in the bipartisan dialog on Bitcoin and digital assets generally and aims to educate policymakers on key priorities in the ecosystem.

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the event is available on the Bitcoin Magazine YouTube channel as well as X (Twitter), ensuring that the insights and discussions from the Bitcoin Policy Summit can reach a global audience of stakeholders, political leaders and industry participants.

