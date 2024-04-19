News & Insights

WATCH: The 2024 Bitcoin Halving Livestream

April 19, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Spencer Nichols for Bitcoin Magazine ->

The Final Countdown to the Bitcoin Halving Has Begun

Join Bitcoin Magazine and top voices in the industry as we countdown to block 840,000 and ring in a new era in Bitcoin. The Bitcoin Halving Livestream powered by Kraken will reveal the Top 21 Moments over the past 4 years as voted on by Bitcoin Magazine readers, setting the stage for Bitcoin’s next epoch.

Visit www.bitcoinhalving.com to watch the Bitcoin Halving Livestream and countdown to block 840,000

Speaker Lineup:

  • Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy
  • Strike CEO Jack Mallers
  • Bitcoin Magazine Institutional Lead Dylan LeClair
  • Ten31 Managing Partner Matt Odell
  • Bitcoin Magazine Chief Content Officer Pete Rizzo
  • Kraken CEO Dave Ripley
  • Unchained Founder and CEO Joseph Kelly
  • Simply Bitcoin Founder Nico Moran
  • Bitcoin Magazine Correspondent Isabella Santos
  • Human Rights Foundation Director of Financial Freedom Christian Keroles
  • Pomp Investments Founder Anthony Pompliano
    • AND MORE
Visit www.bitcoinhalving.com to watch the livestream and countdown to block 840,000

Bitcoin Magazine and Nitrobetting will also be awarding a 1 BTC prize pool to the winners of The Bitcoin Halving Challenge for those who most closely guess the price of bitcoin at the halving.

WATCH

The Bitcoin Halving livestream can be viewed at www.bitcoinhalving.com and across Bitcoin Magazine social media channels:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Culture
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

