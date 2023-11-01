Watch: Joe Rogan Fires Arrow At Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk Touts It As 'What Bladerunner Would Have Driven'

Joe Rogan on Tuesday shot an arrow at Tesla Inc‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Cybertruck, driven by none other than company CEO Elon Musk. The arrow was blown away in the process in what Rogan termed an ‘impressive’ experiment.

What Happened: During the three-hour long interview, Rogan and Musk dedicated a significant amount of time to talking about the Cybertruck, the first deliveries of which are slated for November-end.

Rogan shot an arrow at the truck which failed to penetrate the back door and left merely a dent. “That’s impressive,” Rogan said on looking at the arrow whose broadhead flattened on impact. The arrow with over 520 grains was fired off a 90-pound compound bow and yet was blown apart in the “experiment.”

“Trucks are supposed to be tough right? So is your truck bulletproof?” Musk replied.

Musk noted that most other normal car or door skins are made of thin mild steel which are there for aerodynamics and esthetics but carry no load. A bullet would penetrate these with ease, making the idea of hiding behind doors during a bullet fight impossible as shown in movies.

But a Cybertruck, Musk said in a post later on X, is “an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

“…What Bladerunner would have driven,” Musk wrote, referring to the fictional vehicle from the 1982 cult sci-fi movie which served as the inspiration behind the Cybertruck.

“The door panels are bulletproof to almost all subsonic projectiles,” Musk wrote in another post. The glass on the vehicle, however, is not. Tesla will soon release a video of them shooting up the Cybertruck, Musk added.

Other Fun Details: The Cybertruck would weigh up to 7000 pounds, and can go from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds for the “beast mode” version, the CEO said, while adding that he does not want to divulge too much ahead of launch. The company is aiming to make 200,000 Cybertrucks every year at volume production, the CEO said.

Musk had said during the company’s third-quarter earnings calls that the company sees delivering roughly 250,000 Cybertrucks in a year eventually. However, this might not happen next year, Musk had warned.

"I think we’ll probably reach it sometime in 2025. That’s my best guess," Musk then said.

The company dug its own grave with the Cybertruck, Musk had added.

"Special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market, to reach volume, to be prosperous. It’s fundamental to the nature of the newness," he said in October.

