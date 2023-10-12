WATCH: Europe's Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Happening Now in Amsterdam

The much-anticipated Bitcoin Amsterdam conference, Europe's largest Bitcoin event, is kicking off today, bringing together top speakers from around the world.

The event promises to be a hub for thought-provoking discussions, insights, and announcements within the Bitcoin technology sector, and comes at a time when the world's attention is focused on the FTX trial and the potential criminal conviction of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Headlining the first day of the conference are notable speakers who are set to share their perspectives on Bitcoin and its broader impact.

These include:

Edward Snowden: The famed whistleblower, known for his revelations on government surveillance, joins the conference to discuss the importance of privacy and decentralization, aligning with the principles of Bitcoin.



Stella Assange: Wife of Julian Assange, the well-known freedom fighter and founder of WikiLeaks. Her presence at the event highlights the significance of Bitcoin in the context of free speech and censorship resistance.



Balaji Srinivasan: A former A16z investor and the author of "The Network State." Srinivasan brings his wealth of experience in the tech and crypto space to shed light on the evolving landscape of decentralized networks and their role in shaping the future.

Furthermore, the conference is set to feature announcements from key players in the Bitcoin industry, including Blockstream, a leader in Bitcoin technology, Trezor, a renowned hardware wallet manufacturer, and THNDR Games, a startup focused on Bitcoin-based gaming.

Bitcoin Amsterdam is poised to be a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and exploring the future of digital finance. As the event unfolds, it will provide attendees with valuable insights, fostering discussions on the transformative power of Bitcoin.

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the event is available on YouTube and Rumble, ensuring that the insights and discussions from Bitcoin Amsterdam can reach a global audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and professionals.

Bitcoin Magazine will be in attendance providing updates from today's coverage.

