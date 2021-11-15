Watch Your Mail: California Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

If you’re still waiting on a paper check for your California stimulus payment, you’re in luck: A huge batch of them are on their way.

At least 750,000 California stimulus checks will begin going out via mail on Monday, according to SFGATE, a San Francisco local publication. The majority of the remaining 3.3 million additional payments will be issued by the end of this year, with some payments made early next year.

The Golden State Stimulus program was created to help Californians still struggling during the pandemic. It expanded aid to immigrants who were left out of previous federal stimulus check rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know, including who is eligible and how to receive the one-time payments.

Details on the California Stimulus Check

The Golden Gate Stimulus, a $3.8 billion deal passed in February, provides the new stimulus checks to Californians. It includes one-time stimulus checks for qualifying individuals.

California will send 5.7 million payments total, with two out of every three Californians being eligible. Eligible taxpayers (making between $30,000 and $75,000) in the state will receive one-time payments of $600. Qualifying individuals with ITINs (Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers)—usually immigrants and undocumented workers—will receive an additional $600, and taxpayers with dependents will receive an additional $500.

Expanding the criteria to individuals who filed with an ITIN was a strategic move by Gov. Newsom, including immigrants and undocumented individuals who were excluded from previous federal stimulus payment rounds.

How Can California Afford These Stimulus Checks?

It’s simple why California can afford to give out more stimulus checks, compared to other states: It has seen a jump in state revenue thanks to its progressive tax rate.

According to Cal Matters, a nonprofit publisher dedicated to explaining how California’s state capitol works, California’s progressive income tax (when tax rates rise with income) has contributed an additional $10.3 billion in revenue than projected in January.

During the pandemic, the state’s wealthiest individuals were not as harshly affected by the pandemic as others. Plus, many of those individuals are in the technology sector, which saw high profits during the pandemic; total capital gains in California reached nearly $174 billion in 2020.

FAQs About California's Stimulus Check

Who gets a California stimulus check?

California will send 5.7 million payments total, with two out of every three Californians being eligible.

There are two types of Golden Gate Stimulus checks: GSS I and GSS II. Here are the eligibility requirements for both:

GSS I:

Individuals who receive the California Earned Income Tax (CalEITC), which applies to working individuals with one or more dependents making at least $30,000 per year

OR individuals make less than $75,000 per year and file taxes with an ITIN.

Qualifying individuals must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year, be a California resident when the stimulus check is issued and cannot be claimed as a dependent on another person’s taxes

GSS II:

For individuals who have wages of $75,000 or less

Have a California adjusted gross income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000

Qualifying individuals must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year, will be a California resident on the date the payment is issued and cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

How much is the California stimulus check?

If you qualify for a California stimulus check, you may receive between $600 and $1,100. Use the “Estimate my GSS II” tool to calculate your stimulus amount.

When will I get my California stimulus check?

Payments started in September, according to the State of California Franchise Tax Board, and the last payments will be sent week ending Oct. 31. Refer to this page for updates.

How do I apply for a California stimulus check?

Unfortunately, it’s too late for most to apply: qualifying individuals needed to file their 2020 tax return by Friday, Oct. 15, to receive their payment.

Individuals who have applied for but have not yet received their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) by Oct. 15 have until February 15, 2022, to file their return and still be eligible for California’s stimulus check.

If you had a change in income this year and did not file for the CalEITC, but believe you are now eligible, you should download, print and complete the California Earned Income Tax Credit form (FTB 3514) and mail it to the Franchise Tax Board to be eligible for GSS 1. Read here for more information.

How can immigrants apply for a California stimulus check?

Immigrants do not need to take any additional action to apply for California’s new stimulus check. However, they will need to have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to be eligible—it cannot be pending. Those still waiting for their ITIN after the Oct. 15 filing deadline have until February 15, 2022, to file and be eligible for their check. Immigrants will also have to meet the other eligibility requirements listed above.

