WATCH: The World's Largest Bitcoin Conference Is Happening in Nashville

The biggest names in Bitcoin are converging in Nashville this week for the Bitcoin 2024 conference, the largest Bitcoin event in the world. Speakers include Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cathie Wood, Michael Saylor, and more.

Kicking off today is Bitcoin 2024's Industry Day, which will feature presentations and discussions between top business leaders in the Bitcoin space.

Industry Day will focus on building Bitcoin-native financial products, Bitcoin's role in traditional banking, corporations putting Bitcoin on their balance sheets and more. Sessions on Bitcoin scaling and layer 2 solutions will also be held.

Notable sessions include Dhruv Bansal of Unchained Capital and Allen Farrington, discussing building Bitcoin-native financial products. Caitlin Long of Custodia Bank will present on Bitcoin's role in traditional finance.

Jimmy Song, Bruce Fenton, and others will explore "Make Bitcoin Great in America", while executives from MicroStrategy, Metaplanet and others will examine corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Industry Day represents a major convergence of Bitcoin business leaders and companies. With increasing institutional adoption, this event offers unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing for enterprises involved in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin 2024's Industry Day will be live-streamed on Bitcoin Magazine YouTube and X today, starting at 9:00 AM EST.

