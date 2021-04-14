[WATCH] This Is Why Roblox Was Up 9% -- But Is Hasbro a Better Buy?

In today's video, I look at the new partnership that Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) has with Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). After the partnership's announcement, Roblox's stock price was up over 9% for the day, while Hasbro was only up 1.7%. Investors are more excited about Roblox, but I believe Hasbro is the real winner here. It was a great move by management.

Two reasons to watch Hasbro:

Hasbro is not an exciting growth stock like Roblox, but it provides investors with solid earnings, cash flow from operations, and a dividend. In my opinion, the style of this partnership is one that Hasbro can replicate with other popular online games, driving more attention to Hasbro products.

