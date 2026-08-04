Watch These 4 Beverage Stocks as Q2 Earnings Take Center Stage

The beverage industry is set for a busy earnings week as several leading companies prepare to report second-quarter 2026 results. Investors will closely monitor how consumer demand, pricing strategies, input-cost inflation and shifting consumption patterns influence the results in the second quarter. While beverage companies have demonstrated resilience in recent years through pricing actions and portfolio diversification, the operating environment has been challenging.



A key trend heading into earnings is the normalization of pricing. After relying on multiple rounds of price increases to offset inflation, beverage companies have been increasingly shifting their focus toward volume-led growth. Consumers have become more value-conscious amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, making it harder for companies to push through additional price hikes without affecting demand. As a result, investors will closely watch whether volumes improved enough to support revenue growth.



Premiumization remains another important theme across the industry. Companies have been investing in premium brands, energy drinks, functional beverages, bottled water and ready-to-drink offerings to capture evolving consumer preferences. At the same time, traditional categories such as carbonated soft drinks, beer and spirits face slower demand growth as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier alternatives or moderate alcohol consumption.



Margin trends also remain in focus. Although commodity costs have eased from their peak, expenses related to aluminum, packaging materials, transportation and marketing continue to pressure profitability. Companies are expected to have relied on productivity initiatives, supply-chain efficiencies and disciplined cost management to protect margins.



Investors will seek updates on international demand, foreign exchange impacts and the evolving trade environment, including tariffs that are likely to have influenced costs and consumer spending. Management commentary on the second-half outlook will be especially important, offering insight into demand trends, promotional activity and the industry's ability to balance growth with profitability in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Q2 Earnings Outlook: Beverage Stocks in Focus

Overall, the earnings outlook for companies in the beverage industry appears mixed. The industry is part of the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which currently ranks 16 of the 16 Zacks sectors, suggesting a relatively cautious backdrop heading into the upcoming results.



Per the latest Zacks Earnings Trends, the Consumer Staples sector’s second-quarter earnings are expected to increase 6.3% year over year, with revenues advancing 5.1%.



That said, let us take a look at four Beverage stocks, which are scheduled to report results this week. Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is high. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Primo Brands Corporation’s PRMB second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for healthy hydration products, supported by wellness trends, brand investments, innovation and premiumization. Efforts to strengthen direct delivery through better service, retention, digital capabilities and supply-chain execution may also have supported results.



Retail expansion, improved shelf presence, broader refill and exchange networks, strategic pricing, and growing e-commerce reach likely aided sales. However, profitability may have been under pressure from higher costs for plastic resins, PET, diesel and propane, along with elevated freight, transportation and logistics expenses. A higher route count to improve service levels may have further weighed on the margins.



Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Primo Brands this time around. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +16.51% at present. (Read More: Primo Brands' Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What Lies Ahead)

Primo Brands Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Primo Brands Corporation price-eps-surprise | Primo Brands Corporation Quote

Monster Beverage Corporation’s MNST second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in the global energy drink category, supported by healthy consumption trends, expanding household penetration and growing demand for functional beverages. Product innovation, including new flavors, zero-sugar offerings and wellness-focused brands, along with effective pricing actions and disciplined promotional spending, likely supported revenue growth.



International markets remained a key growth driver, aided by expanding distribution and market share gains. However, profitability may have faced pressure from higher aluminum and freight costs, an unfavorable geographic sales mix, and continued investments in digital initiatives, brand building and employee compensation.



Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.61% at present. (Read More: Monster Beverage Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know)

Monster Beverage Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-eps-surprise | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company’s TAP second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have been pressured by lower U.S. shipments, brewery downtime, glass supply constraints, inventory timing and weakness in parts of its value portfolio. Competitive pressure on Miller Lite, along with higher aluminum, fuel and operating costs, may also have weighed on revenues, earnings and margins.



However, continued momentum in the Beyond Beer portfolio, including Fever-Tree, Topo Chico Hard and the contribution from Monaco Cocktails, likely provided some support. The company’s Horizon 2030 strategy, cost-saving initiatives, operating model improvements and disciplined capital allocation are expected to enhance efficiency and support longer-term earnings growth over time.



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Molson Coors this time around. The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.65% at present. (Read More: Molson Coors Q2 Earnings Approaching: Will It Surprise Investors?)

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and EPS Surprise

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-eps-surprise | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from consistent execution, a resilient brand portfolio and continued market-share gains across carbonated soft drinks, energy, sports hydration and coffee. Strength in the Refreshment Beverages segment, supported by innovation, disciplined pricing, precision marketing and effective in-market activation, likely aided revenue growth.



The company’s solid cash flow, cost visibility and strategic focus also support continued portfolio investment and shareholder returns. However, weakness in the U.S. Coffee segment is expected to have weighed on the company’s quarterly performance, reflecting lower volumes, softer brewer shipments, elevated green coffee costs, tariffs and delays in passing higher costs through pricing.



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -1.82% at present. (Read More: Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Earnings Approaching: Will It Surprise Investors?)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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