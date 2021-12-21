Watch Out Tesla, the Competition Is Right Behind You

The auto industry is going through a period of intense transformation, with increased EV adoption expected over the coming years, boosted by a global effort to combat carbon emissions. Legacy OEMs are also getting in on the act, increasingly committed to present electric offerings and stay relevant in the new paradigm.

That said, Guggenheim's 5-star analyst Ali Faghri thinks that despite legacy automakers’ advantages of “capital, scale, and brand awareness,” the new class of EV-only players which offer a “clean-sheet approach to electric vehicle/powertrain manufacturing, software-defined vehicle architectures, and a high degree of vertical integration,” will probably boast an edge on the tech front and “command higher EV market share and margins versus incumbents.”

These EV players are led by Tesla (TSLA) of course, for whom Faghri believes the near-term offers promise; stronger-than-expected production in China should drive upside to consensus Q4 volume and gross margin estimates. A little further ahead, as capacity increases due to the new Austin and Berlin factories while also expanding at the existing Fremont and Shanghai facilities, Faghri believes there could be “volume upside” in 2022 and 2023.

However, while Tesla remains the undisputed EV leader for now, it will become increasingly hard for the pioneer to maintain its crown in the face of growing competition from legacy automakers. These have already “committed” almost half a trillion dollars to make the shift to EVs and by the end of the decade are aiming for 50% EV sales penetration.

More than that, however, it is the new breed’s claim for market share which appears “much more credible” than it has historically. Newcomers such as Lucid (LCID) have “leapfrogged” Tesla on “key” technology metrics such as powertrain efficiency, range and charging speed.

Near-term capacity advantages should help Tesla “maintain or even grow” its global EV market share through 2023, but thereafter, the analyst sees “risk of share losses,” as production scales at competitors.

Furthermore, Tesla stands to lose another advantage it has held until recently. “We believe Tesla’s scarcity value from a stock perspective is waning with significantly more EV and AV focused companies going public over the last 12-18 months, giving investors more options at lower valuations to get exposure to secular growth in EVs and Avs,” the 5-star analyst opined.

With all the above as backdrop, Faghri initiated coverage of TSLA stock with a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating and no fixed price target. (To watch Faghri’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where 7 other analysts join Faghri on the sidelines, and with an additional 13 Buys and 6 Sells, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $985.64 average price target, the shares are anticipated to yield returns of ~8% over the one-year timeframe. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

