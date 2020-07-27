Watch Out, Tesla: BMW Is Racing Ahead With Its Electric Vehicle Plans

Accelerating its push into the electric vehicle (EV) market, BMW (OTC: BAMXF) announced Monday that it will have 25 electric models -- half of them fully electric -- on the market by 2023. Of particular note in the announcement was the revelation that the German automaker will be manufacturing a fully electric version of its 5 Series, though it didn't indicate when consumers can expect to see them in showrooms. Looking farther into the future, BMW stated that "In ten years, the goal is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads – around two thirds of them with a fully electric drive train."

The company's move to expand its EV lineup reflects its increasing focus on sustainability. Over the next decade, for example, BMW is targeting an overall carbon dioxide reduction per vehicle of at least one third. "This new strategic direction will be anchored in all divisions – from administration and purchasing to development and production, all the way to sales," CEO Oliver Zipse stated. "We are taking sustainability to the next level."

Image source: BMW.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) already has been facing the prospect of higher competitive pressures from private companies like Lucid Motors and Fisker, as well as from recent IPO Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is coming closer to starting production of its Tre and Two models. But news of BMW's plans should serve as a reminder to investors that it's not only start-ups that represent a potential threat to Tesla -- industry stalwarts also have plans to grab shares of the electric vehicle market.

10 stocks we like better than BMW

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BMW wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BMW. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.