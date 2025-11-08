Watch Out for This One Expense ‘Breaking’ Your Retirement, According to 2 Money Experts

Recently on The Money Guy Show, personal finance experts Brian Preston and Bo Hanson cautioned their over 600,000 subscribers to watch out for one expense that is ‘breaking’ people’s retirement.

Read More: 4 Retirement Expenses Boomers Didn’t Plan For — but Should Have

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

It is an expense that everyone will have, but few people have considered how they will cover it during retirement. This six-figure expense could bankrupt you.

Find out the one thing that can derail retirement and how you can better plan for it.

How Healthcare Costs Can Break Retirement

In the YouTube video, Money Guy experts said that healthcare expenses are breaking people’s retirement savings. They noted that according to eHealth, 63% of people 60-70 years old said that healthcare costs are their biggest concern, overtaking running out of money and inflation. While it is a top concern for many retirees, only 33% have saved any money specifically to cover the cost during retirement.

Discover Next: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According To Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

The Burdensome Cost of Healthcare During Retirement

The Money Guy experts warned that waiting until retirement to plan for healthcare can be financially devastating. They noted that medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy. As reported by CNBC, roughly 67% of all bankruptcies are related to medical issues and bills. Thousands of Americans are caught off guard and forced into financial hardship because of soaring healthcare costs.

Just how much can retirees expect to spend? The duo pointed to a Fidelity Investments study that found the average 65-year-old retiring in 2025 can expect to spend $172,500 on healthcare expenses throughout retirement — a 4% increase from the previous year. The data underscores the rising cost of medical care in the U.S.

Despite these sobering figures, one in five Americans reported that they haven’t considered healthcare needs in their retirement planning. That lack of preparation could lead to significant financial strain when unexpected medical bills start to accumulate.

Ways To Prepare for Healthcare Costs

The Money Guy experts shared several strategies to help retirees get ahead of healthcare expenses before they become overwhelming:

1. Open and invest in a Health Savings Account (HSA).

If you qualify, the experts recommend contributing to an HSA as soon as possible. HSAs offer triple tax advantages — contributions are tax-deductible, growth is tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses aren’t taxed — making them a powerful tool for long-term healthcare savings.

2. Prioritize preventive health.

“Health is wealth,” they emphasized, noting that spending money now on preventive care, exercise and healthy habits can help you avoid much larger costs later.

3. Choose the right Medicare plan.

Understanding the different Medicare options and selecting one that aligns with your specific health needs can prevent costly coverage gaps.

4. Work with a financial expert.

A qualified advisor can help you set realistic savings goals, plan for future healthcare needs and ensure you’re financially prepared for potential medical expenses. Professional guidance can also help you protect your assets and family as you transition into retirement.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Watch Out for This One Expense ‘Breaking’ Your Retirement, According to 2 Money Experts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.