Watch Out for Bad Hurricanes This Year Due to Warmer Seas: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Summer is peak hurricane season, and it's never the same from one year to the next.

Meteorologists are calling for a close-to-average hurricane season. But it’s an unusually tricky forecast, they say. The weather pattern known as El Niño, when sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal, is likely to arrive soon. In general, El Niño has a tendency to suppress hurricane formation in the Atlantic due to certain atmospheric effects.

But this year, sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are well above normal. And warm water serves as fuel, potentially allowing any hurricanes that do form to develop faster and stronger. So, figure on a normal number of storms, but watch out for bad ones. Conditions may be especially ripe for powerful hurricanes to form. And remember, it takes only one severe hurricane hitting the wrong spot to make for a bad season.

Some good news on the hurricane forecast front: New radar could help by providing meteorologists with more detail on how storms are forming. A grant from the federal government’s National Science Foundation (NSF). will develop the system in partnership with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. Eventually, researchers hope that more-accurate radar than what is now used to monitor storms will lead to better forecasts, giving people and businesses in harm’s way more warning.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter.

