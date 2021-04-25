[WATCH] Is It Time to Sell Intel and Buy These Two Stocks Instead?

I look at Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) most recent earnings in today's video and explain why the stock is down after beating expectations. I also look at two stocks that could be a better long-term investment.

Three reasons to watch AMD (NASDAQ: AMD):

Analysts and investors suspect the competition from AMD is why Intel has lost sales in the data center market. Unlike Intel, which is expected to see a decline in revenue, AMD is expected to see double-digit revenue growth this year. On average, Wall Street analysts believe AMD has a roughly 26% upside from current prices.

Three reasons to watch NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

NVIDIA recently announced that it's entering the data center CPU market, which means Intel will face more competition. Unlike Intel, which is expected to see a decline in revenue, NVIDIA is expected to see double-digit revenue growth this year. On average, Wall Street analysts believe NVIDIA has a roughly 12.8% upside from current prices.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of April 23, 2021. The video was published on April 23, 2021.





10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NVIDIA. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.5 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.5 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.