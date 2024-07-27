WATCH: Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy to Speak at Largest Bitcoin Conference in Nashville

The Bitcoin 2024 conference, the largest Bitcoin event in the world, is taking place this week in Nashville with several big-name speakers, including Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Cathie Wood, Michael Saylor and more.

2024 Nashville General Day 2 https://t.co/Tpa1ItlF9D July 27, 2024

The conference already had a successful first general day, during which Bitcoin leaders made major announcements. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated he will sign an executive order requiring the U.S. to purchase 550 Bitcoin per day until it accumulates a reserve of 4 million BTC if he is elected president.

Today marks the second day of general sessions at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, which will be live-streamed on Bitcoin Magazine. The top Bitcoin leaders will be gathering to speak, with many anticipating major announcements.

Headliner Donald Trump is slated to give remarks alongside Senator Marsha Blackburn and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will discuss "Bitcoin and the Future of American Democracy." U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna and Wiley Nickel will discuss "A Progressive Vision for Bitcoin." Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert will also speak on "Building Bitcoin Country."

With its high-profile speakers and attendees, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be the biggest event yet. The world's eyes will be on Nashville today, waiting to see what news comes out of the conference with headline speakers like Donald Trump.

Bitcoin 2024's Industry Day will be live-streamed on Bitcoin Magazine YouTube and X today, starting at 9:00 AM EST.

