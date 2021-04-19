[WATCH] 5 Stocks You Need to Know About This Week

In today's video, I look at five stocks reporting earnings this week and explain why investors should keep an eye on them, even if they don't own the stock. I also take a look at price targets for each stock.

The five stocks to watch:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is reporting earnings on Monday after hours. Investors should keep an eye on IBM because it has seen growth in its cloud revenues. If it sees strong growth this quarter, it can give cloud investors insight into how the market is doing. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is reporting earnings on Tuesday after hours. This will be the first quarter since vaccines started rolling out. Netflix subscription growth or decline can give investors insight into how stocks might do as the economy reopens. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) is reporting earnings on Tuesday after hours. Silvergate develops solutions for many of the largest fintech and digital currency companies. With the continued momentum of cryptocurrency and the recent IPOs in the market, SI can offer insight into how some of the largest fintechs are moving toward cryptocurrency. Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) is reporting earnings on Thursday after hours. Snapchat gains most of its revenue from advertisements. These earnings can give insight into how advertisement-dependent companies might be doing. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is reporting earnings on Thursday after hours. Intel may provide insight to semiconductor investors about how long the chip shortage might last.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of April 16, 2021. The video was published on April 18, 2021.



