Watch 3 AI-Powered Nuclear Energy OEMs Amid Double-Digit Price Upside

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centers are now growing by leaps and bounds. The AI infrastructure space remains rock solid, supported by an extremely bullish demand scenario. The galloping requirement of electricity for data centers has significantly boosted the demand for companies that have access to nuclear power.

This in turn has bolstered the demand for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the nuclear energy space. Here we have selected three such OEMs that have a lucrative AI-powered product portfolio for nuclear energy.

These companies are: Mirion Technologies Inc. MIR, BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT and GE Vernova Inc. GEV. The companies have solid price upside potential in the short term. Currently they carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of the three stocks mentioned above year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Mirion Technologies is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions.

MIR is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.

In March 2026, MIR highlighted a major milestone as its advanced radiation monitoring technology was selected for Artemis II. The company’s Crew Active Dosimeters will be carried by astronauts during the mission, providing real-time radiation exposure data. This achievement underscores MIR’s strong position in high-reliability applications, particularly in space and defense.

Mirion Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.1% and 21.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.8% over the last 60 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 56.7% from the last closing price of $17.81. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $26-$29. This indicates a maximum upside of 62.8% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies operates across nuclear technologies, reactor systems and precision manufacturing solutions supporting government and commercial nuclear activities. BWXT develops nuclear reactors, fuel-related systems and specialized components used in nuclear operations and advanced technology programs. BWXT also continues to aid nuclear infrastructure programs tied to long-term reactor and energy system requirements.

BWXT benefits from sustained demand for nuclear propulsion and reactor-related programs. In May 2026, the company secured contracts valued at more than $1.4 billion supporting the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The awards include long-lead material procurement, reactor system components and manufacturing work tied to nuclear-powered naval platforms, strengthening BWXT’s position in a critical segment of the nuclear industry.

BWX Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.8% and 17%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2% over the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 23.9% from the last closing price of $188.39. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $200-$250. This indicates a maximum upside of 35.4% and no downside. The risk/reward ratio is extremely favorable.

GE Vernova Inc.

GE Vernova stands to gain from global nuclear power energy momentum, particularly through its strong forte in producing SMRs. GEV cemented its standing as one of the biggest long-term winners in the AI-boosted energy boom across nuclear, natural gas, electrification, and grid expansion.

The rapid buildout of AI data centers is forcing utilities to upgrade transmission networks and add new generation capacity, especially natural gas plants that can provide reliable baseload power. This trend is creating strong demand for GEV’s gas turbines and grid solutions.

GE Vernova has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 19.1% and 71.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.2% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 29% from the last closing price of $950.54. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $836-$1,400. This indicates a maximum upside of 47.3% and a downside of 12%. The risk/reward ratio is 1:3.9.

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Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.