Watch: NASA's Quiet Supersonic Aircraft That Can Fly At 1.4 Times The Speed Of Sound

What Happened: NASA and Lockheed Martin have officially presented their X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft to the world. The aircraft is slated to gather essential data, potentially transforming the future of air transportation by introducing commercial aircraft capable of surpassing the speed of sound.

“This is a major accomplishment made possible only through the hard work and ingenuity of NASA and the entire X-59 team," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. The presentation ceremony occurred at the famed Lockheed Martin Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California.

The X-59 is a crucial component of NASA's Quesst mission. This mission seeks to collect data that could influence regulators to re-evaluate the long-standing ban on commercial supersonic flights over land. This ban was implemented for the past 50 years due to concerns over noise disturbances. The X-59 is engineered to reach speeds of 1.4 times the speed of sound, or 925 mph, while producing a quieter sonic boom.

The data obtained from the Quesst mission will be shared by NASA with industry regulators, demonstrating the feasibility of quiet commercial supersonic travel over land. This could potentially open up new commercial markets for U.S. companies, benefiting travelers globally.

The aircraft’s maiden flight is anticipated later this year after integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi testing. Once preliminary tests at Skunk Works are complete, the X-59 will be transferred to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, for further operations.

Following successful flight tests, NASA plans to conduct flights over selected U.S. cities with the X-59. The aim is to gather feedback on the sound generated by the aircraft and the public’s perception of it. This feedback will be shared with the Federal Aviation Administration and international regulators.

Why It Matters: This development is a significant step in the evolution of supersonic air travel. The data gathered by the X-59 could potentially revolutionize the airline industry, providing faster travel options and opening up new commercial opportunities.

The reduction in noise levels could also lead to changes in current regulations, enabling supersonic flights over land, a concept that has been prohibited for the last half-century. Ultimately, this could lead to a more efficient and expedient global transportation system.

