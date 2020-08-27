WATCH: Fed Chair Powell Lays Out Economic Policy Approach

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce new measures to control inflation at his annual speech on the U.S. central bankâs policy approach during the Jackson Hole symposium Thursday.

CoinDesk First Mover Editor Bradley Keoun writes that Powellâs speech can have long-term implications on both bitcoin and ether, given the dollarâs relatively precarious position in the global financial system compared to a year ago, as well as a short-term impact on the price of both cryptocurrencies.

Crypto traders will be looking to the thesis that bitcoin and other digital assets can act as a hedge against the dollarâs weakening, but the U.S. economy, which has fallen into a recession due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, may result in a drop-off in demand instead.

