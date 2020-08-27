Cryptocurrencies

WATCH: Fed Chair Powell Lays Out Economic Policy Approach

Contributor
Nikhilesh De CoinDesk
Published
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce new measures to control inflation at his annual speech on the U.S. central bankâs policy approach during the Jackson Hole symposium Thursday.

CoinDesk First Mover Editor Bradley Keoun writes that Powellâs speech can have long-term implications on both bitcoin and ether, given the dollarâs relatively precarious position in the global financial system compared to a year ago, as well as a short-term impact on the price of both cryptocurrencies.

Crypto traders will be looking to the thesis that bitcoin and other digital assets can act as a hedge against the dollarâs weakening, but the U.S. economy, which has fallen into a recession due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, may result in a drop-off in demand instead.

Related: LIVE: CoinDesk Covers Fed Chair Powellâs Jackson Hole Speech

Keoun and CoinDesk regulatory reporter Nikhilesh De will be covering Powellâs speech live on CoinDesk.com and Twitter. Check back at 9:00 a.m. Eastern for real-time updates.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular