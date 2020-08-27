WATCH: Fed Chair Powell Lays Out Economic Policy Approach
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce new measures to control inflation at his annual speech on the U.S. central bankâs policy approach during the Jackson Hole symposium Thursday.
CoinDesk First Mover Editor Bradley Keoun writes that Powellâs speech can have long-term implications on both bitcoin and ether, given the dollarâs relatively precarious position in the global financial system compared to a year ago, as well as a short-term impact on the price of both cryptocurrencies.
Crypto traders will be looking to the thesis that bitcoin and other digital assets can act as a hedge against the dollarâs weakening, but the U.S. economy, which has fallen into a recession due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, may result in a drop-off in demand instead.
Keoun and CoinDesk regulatory reporter Nikhilesh De will be covering Powellâs speech live on CoinDesk.com and Twitter. Check back at 9:00 a.m. Eastern for real-time updates.
