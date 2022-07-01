WAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $334.47, changing hands as high as $336.37 per share. Waters Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAT's low point in its 52 week range is $288.32 per share, with $428.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $336.35. The WAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

