WAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $206.47, changing hands as low as $204.69 per share. Waters Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAT's low point in its 52 week range is $154.39 per share, with $245.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $205.45. The WAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

