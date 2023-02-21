WAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $322.29, changing hands as low as $320.90 per share. Waters Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAT's low point in its 52 week range is $265.605 per share, with $369 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $324.04. The WAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

