Waste Management's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $92.3 billion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) provides environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Founded in 1968, the Houston, Texas-based company offers collection services, owns and operates transfer stations, and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities.

The waste management firm is expected to announce its Q1 earnings on Monday, Apr. 28, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect WM’s EPS to decline 4% to $1.68 per share from $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or matched the consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In the recent quarter, it reported an EPS of $1.70 and failed to surpass the consensus estimate by 5%.

For the current year, analysts expect WM to report an EPS of $7.63, up 5.5% from $7.23 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, looking forward to 2026, its EPS is likely to jump 13.4% annually to $8.65.

WM stock has surged 13.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 3.3% returns over the same time frame.

WM shares declined 1.9% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 29. The company reported a 13% increase in its revenue, which amounted to $5.9 billion. Additionally, WM’s income from operations also showcased a 17% increase, which amounted to $919 million, boosted by advanced cost optimization efforts across its operations and disciplined pricing programs in the collection and disposal business.

The consensus opinion on WM stock is cautiously upbeat, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold” rating. Further, WM’s average target price of $244.50 indicates a potential upswing of 5.3% from current market prices.

