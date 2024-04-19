Waste Management (WM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24, after market close.

WM’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 4%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $5.2 billion, suggesting a 6.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It is likely to have been driven by consistent organic revenue growth.

Our estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues from Collection and Disposal is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating an 8.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We anticipate Landfill’s revenues to be $1.2 billion, implying a 7.4% gain from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The Transfer segment’s revenues are expected to be $582.2 million, suggesting a 7.8% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The Recycling segment’s revenues are expected to be $384.6 million, indicating a 7.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Our estimate for adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating 11% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.5, suggesting 16% growth from the year-ago reported level. It is likely to have been driven by sustained momentum in the company's disciplined pricing program and optimized cost structure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM has an Earnings ESP of -2.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

WEX WEX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $653.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, suggesting a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.3%.

WEX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 25.

Trane Technologies TT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.6 per share, suggesting a 16.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.5%.

TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 30.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.