Waste Management (WM) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, before the bell.

So far this year, shares of Waste Management have lost 13.8%, compared with 26.5% decline of the industry it belongs to and 12.1% decrease in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

Solid organic growth in the collection and disposal business are likely to have aided Waste Management’s first-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.72 billion, indicating growth of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.57 billion, implying an improvement of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $920 million, indication an increase of 6.5% year over year. The consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $420 million, suggesting an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $226 million, indicating decline of 22.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 93 cents, indicating 1.1% decline from the year-ago period reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of +5.54% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

