Waste Management (WM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Waste Management (WM) closed the latest trading day at $209.43, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Shares of the garbage and recycling hauler witnessed a gain of 2.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.82% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Waste Management in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 2.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 12.64% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Waste Management is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.03.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.