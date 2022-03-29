Waste Management (WM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $157.75, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 9.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.45 billion, up 8.14% from the prior-year quarter.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $19.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.16% and +6.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.03.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

