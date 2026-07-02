Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves 2.82%: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $230.40, moving +2.82% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Shares of the garbage and recycling hauler witnessed a gain of 2.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.66%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.01, signifying a 4.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.69 billion, up 4.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $26.5 billion, which would represent changes of +8.67% and +5.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Waste Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.48, which means Waste Management is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.