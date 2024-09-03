Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $209.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.26%.

The the stock of garbage and recycling hauler has risen by 5.21% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 7.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.86, indicating a 14.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.5 billion, up 5.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $21.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.96% and +5.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Waste Management holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.89, which means Waste Management is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

