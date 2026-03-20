Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $231.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 0.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Waste Management will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 5.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.3 billion, indicating a 4.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $26.5 billion, which would represent changes of +8.8% and +5.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Right now, Waste Management possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Waste Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.66. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.58.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.