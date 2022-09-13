Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $171.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 0.58% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Waste Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.05 billion, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $19.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.77% and +10.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Waste Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.1.

Investors should also note that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



