Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Waste Management (WM) standing at $229.57, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Waste Management in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 4.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, up 18.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $25.63 billion, indicating changes of +5.39% and +16.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower within the past month. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Waste Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.37. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.5 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Waste Removal Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

