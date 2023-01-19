Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $150.49, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 5.26% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.98 billion, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Waste Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Waste Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.34, which means Waste Management is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

